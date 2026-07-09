Viking Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,199 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical volume of 1,720 put options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,047,997.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,868,092.50. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of Viking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,351 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,619,029 shares of the company's stock worth $1,043,945,000 after purchasing an additional 570,672 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,611,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,960,000 after buying an additional 136,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viking by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock worth $316,082,000 after buying an additional 3,364,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dream Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Viking Price Performance

Viking stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.09. 302,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,593. Viking has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VIK. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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