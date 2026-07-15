Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Village Farms International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Village Farms International

Village Farms International Price Performance

NASDAQ VFF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.81 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 18.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,724,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,124,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 2,050.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,263 shares of the company's stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 958,511 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,334,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 718,382 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company's stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc is a North American agricultural company specializing in greenhouse cultivation of fresh produce and cannabis. Through its wholly owned operations, the company grows a variety of high-quality vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet peppers, using controlled-environment agriculture techniques designed to maximize yield and sustainability. Village Farms leverages advanced climate and hydroponic systems to deliver consistent year-round supply to major grocery retailers across the United States and Canada.

In its produce segment, Village Farms operates large-scale greenhouse facilities in Texas and Canada.

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