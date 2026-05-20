Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells $12,919.66 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $12,919.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 279,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,449.43. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,955 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $20,292.90.

On Friday, May 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,645 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $27,269.95.

On Thursday, May 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,389 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $14,417.82.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,080 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,204.80.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,550 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $16,306.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,970 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $21,059.30.

On Friday, May 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 778 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $8,449.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,852 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $20,075.68.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 719 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $7,952.14.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,638.40.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Up 2.9%

VINP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 72,686 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,419. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $676.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%.The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. Analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VINP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VINP

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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