Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells $31,685.36 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $31,685.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 244,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,343,738.46. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $67,699.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $29,548.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $39,620.13.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $7,524.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $18,299.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $11,180.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $9,849.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,507 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $54,959.86.

On Friday, May 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,074 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $20,864.44.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 1.7%

VINP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the first quarter worth $3,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after purchasing an additional 671,448 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 136.1% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VINP

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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