Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 1,955 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $20,292.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,876,858.52. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,258 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $12,919.66.

On Friday, May 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,645 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $27,269.95.

On Thursday, May 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,389 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $14,417.82.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,080 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,204.80.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,550 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $16,306.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,970 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $21,059.30.

On Friday, May 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 778 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $8,449.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,852 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $20,075.68.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 719 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $7,952.14.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,638.40.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 2.9%

Vinci Compass Investments stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 72,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,419. The firm has a market cap of $676.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VINP shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VINP

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the first quarter worth $3,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 671,448 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 136.1% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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