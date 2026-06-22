Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 4,249 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,249 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $43,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 206,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,135,334.96. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 10,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $96,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,586 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $15,923.44.

On Monday, June 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $130,610.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $46,141.92.

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $17,424.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $31,685.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $29,548.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $39,620.13.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 46,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $642.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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