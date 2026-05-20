Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 5,435 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,435 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,036,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,650. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,498 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,924.46.

On Friday, May 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,355 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $75,830.05.

On Thursday, May 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,649 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $37,876.62.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $178,548.48.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $45,341.20.

On Monday, May 11th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,477 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $58,549.13.

On Friday, May 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,161 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $23,468.46.

On Thursday, May 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,146 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $55,782.64.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,992 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $22,031.52.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,713 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $29,571.70.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 2.9%

VINP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 72,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,419. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%.The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $3,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,291,000 after buying an additional 671,448 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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