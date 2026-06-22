Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells 11,818 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 11,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $122,079.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 989,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,756.23. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,410 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $44,276.40.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,077 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $20,894.62.

On Monday, June 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,034 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,893.74.

On Friday, May 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,200 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $42,336.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,079 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $31,097.90.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,728 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $27,389.12.

On Friday, May 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,767 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $58,016.02.

On Thursday, May 21st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,429 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $35,215.83.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,692 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $48,233.76.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,435 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $54,350.00.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 0.6%

Vinci Compass Investments stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.29. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VINP

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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