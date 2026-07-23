Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading Down 0.8% - What's Next?

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT - Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.7643 and last traded at $0.7643. 86,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 191,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7704.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viomi Technology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viomi Technology has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. NASDAQ: VIOT is a China-based provider of smart home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of connected home products, including water purifiers, water dispensers, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, air conditioners and kitchen appliances. By integrating hardware design with proprietary software and cloud-based services, Viomi delivers automated control, remote monitoring and data analytics to enhance user convenience, energy efficiency and home safety.

At the core of Viomi's offerings is its open IoT platform, which supports device interconnectivity and cross-brand compatibility.

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