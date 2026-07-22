Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at TD

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. TD's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock's previous close.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Viper Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.57.

Get Viper Energy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. 468,324 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,407. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Viper Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Viper Energy's quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Viper Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,720 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company's stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viper Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viper Energy wasn't on the list.

While Viper Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here