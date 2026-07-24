Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $8.8070, with a volume of 436,770 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.84). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 638.88% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The company had revenue of ($0.03) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,078,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,829.55. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,216 shares in the company, valued at $200,491.20. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $254,922. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 47.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,789 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,593,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 15,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company's stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

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