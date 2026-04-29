Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.89, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $786.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.38 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Virtu Financial's conference call:

All-time high Adjusted Net Trading Income ($787 million, $12.9M/day) drove robust profitability, with Adjusted EBITDA of $521 million (66% margin) and adjusted EPS of $2.24 — the strongest quarterly results in recent history.

drove robust profitability, with Adjusted EBITDA of $521 million (66% margin) and adjusted EPS of $2.24 — the strongest quarterly results in recent history. Management added over $500 million of new trading capital in the last seven months, bringing invested capital to $2.6 billion with an average return of 107% over the past year, and reiterated the quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Management added over in the last seven months, bringing invested capital to $2.6 billion with an average return of 107% over the past year, and reiterated the quarterly dividend of $0.24. Execution Services (VES) showed sustained momentum — $2.5M/day in Q1 and the eighth consecutive quarter of increased NT — reflecting client wins, product integration, and technology-driven growth.

Execution Services (VES) showed sustained momentum — and the eighth consecutive quarter of increased NT — reflecting client wins, product integration, and technology-driven growth. The firm is aggressively hiring (targeting ~1,100 headcount) and raised cash compensation to retain talent (cash comp ratio ~22%), which will increase operating expenses but is positioned as deliberate investment to support growth.

The firm is aggressively hiring (targeting ~1,100 headcount) and raised cash compensation to retain talent (cash comp ratio ~22%), which will increase operating expenses but is positioned as deliberate investment to support growth. Management emphasized the firm's risk profile has not materially changed, stating strong results were driven by a favorable environment and investments rather than increased risk-taking.

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Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 752,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Virtu Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VIRT

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Joseph Molluso sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 326,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,697,624.80. This represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $1,128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,565,239.21. This represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,458,644 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 103.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 51.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company's stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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