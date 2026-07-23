Virtu Financial (VIRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $672.2270 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 51.63%. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtu Financial alerts: Sign Up

Virtu Financial Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:VIRT opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company's fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,198.38. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Virtu Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Virtu Financial wasn't on the list.

While Virtu Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here