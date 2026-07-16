Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $6.85. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.7650, with a volume of 196,946 shares changing hands.

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Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.8%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 854.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,578 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company's stock.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Total Return Fund, Inc NYSE: ZTR is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high total return with moderate income. The fund, which began operations in 2005, trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. ZTR offers investors access to a diversified mix of fixed-income and equity opportunities within a single vehicle.

To pursue its stated objective, the fund typically allocates across a broad range of asset classes, including corporate debt securities, high-yield bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks, common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

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