Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $397.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of V opened at $347.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.88. Visa has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $365.02.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here