Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 2.5% - What's Next?

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $324.76 and last traded at $320.0630. 6,960,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 7,857,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.40.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $389.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $574.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $315.83 and its 200 day moving average is $324.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here