Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 2.6% - Still a Buy?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $365.14 and last traded at $364.3980. Approximately 8,698,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 8,077,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.14.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $398.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $653.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Visa by 867.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 29,706.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,216,310,000 after buying an additional 7,308,345 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 3,351,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after buying an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here