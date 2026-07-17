Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Upgraded by Clear Str

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Clear Str to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.36.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $364.40 on Thursday. Visa has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $365.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $653.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $333.61 and its 200 day moving average is $324.96.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Visa by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 257,309 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $88,280,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced the Visa Stablecoin Platform , a new enterprise offering that lets banks, fintechs, and crypto-native firms mint, move, store, and redeem stablecoins in a single Visa-managed environment. The launch expands Visa’s role in digital assets and could create new fee and platform-based revenue opportunities. Article Title

Visa announced the , a new enterprise offering that lets banks, fintechs, and crypto-native firms mint, move, store, and redeem stablecoins in a single Visa-managed environment. The launch expands Visa’s role in digital assets and could create new fee and platform-based revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Visa and Artemis published research showing stablecoins and AI-agent micropayments could become an important new payments layer, reinforcing Visa’s positioning in a growing market and highlighting potential long-term demand for its infrastructure. Article Title

Visa and Artemis published research showing stablecoins and AI-agent micropayments could become an important new payments layer, reinforcing Visa’s positioning in a growing market and highlighting potential long-term demand for its infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also expanding its value-added services with an AI Financial Assistant for banks, and partners such as Thredd are joining Visa’s Agentic Ready program, suggesting stronger adoption of Visa’s tokenization, passkeys, and real-time payment tools. Article Title

Visa is also expanding its value-added services with an for banks, and partners such as Thredd are joining Visa’s Agentic Ready program, suggesting stronger adoption of Visa’s tokenization, passkeys, and real-time payment tools. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Visa’s strong chart setup, including a recent golden cross, and a Zacks piece highlighted that the stock has been outperforming the broader market. These items may support momentum, but they are not fundamental catalysts. Article Title

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here