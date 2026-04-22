Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.9350, with a volume of 3861011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -384.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $800.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.Vishay Intertechnology's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio is -571.43%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $25,009,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $104,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,356 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 841.5% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 910,143 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 813,472 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $12,306,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,440.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 844,508 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 789,686 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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