Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.70, but opened at $107.10. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $106.9990, with a volume of 63,599 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 241.07, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth $307,000. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 108,291.4% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 264,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,647,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1,195.3% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 226,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 76,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company's stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

Further Reading

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