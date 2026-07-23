Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.30), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.78 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

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Visteon Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.84. 114,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,694. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visteon has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $129.10.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Visteon's payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

Insider Activity

In other Visteon news, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,360. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,275.44. The trade was a 60.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,239. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Visteon by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,519 shares of the company's stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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