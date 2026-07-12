Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Visteon from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.46.

Get Visteon alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.58. 458,576 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other news, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 38,817 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $4,410,775.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,023,993.86. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,699,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,582 shares of the company's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Visteon by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visteon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visteon wasn't on the list.

While Visteon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here