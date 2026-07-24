Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.23.

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Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $5.72 on Friday, hitting $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. Visteon has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.30). Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In related news, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,360. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,275.44. This trade represents a 60.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,075 shares of company stock worth $1,076,463. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Amundi increased its stake in Visteon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Visteon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visteon this week:

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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