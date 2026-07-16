Visteon (VC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $955.7850 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.33 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Visteon Stock Up 1.6%

VC opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Visteon has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Visteon's dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,360. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,085,798.60. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 58,901 shares of company stock worth $6,699,220 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Visteon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,519 shares of the company's stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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