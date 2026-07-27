Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Lowered to $222.00 at TD Cowen

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.54% from the company's current price.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.12.

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Vistra Trading Down 1.9%

VST stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.24. 350,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,339. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Vistra will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at $37,152,000. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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