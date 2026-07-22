Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 2.6% - Here's Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.81 and last traded at $166.5890. Approximately 2,960,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,986,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.33.

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Trending Headlines about Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Trading Up 2.6%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $154.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 139,784 shares of the company's stock worth $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Tema ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company's stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 73.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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