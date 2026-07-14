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Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Vistry Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vistry Group insider buying: Director Paul Whetsell purchased 15,000 shares on July 14 at an average price of GBX 253 each, totaling £37,950.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: VTY traded around GBX 252.97 on heavy volume, with a market cap of about £803 million and a low P/E ratio of 6.02. The shares remain well below their 52-week high of GBX 746.40.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: Recent broker notes were mostly negative, with several firms cutting targets or maintaining underperform/underweight ratings. MarketBeat data shows an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 463.30.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vistry Group.

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) insider Paul Whetsell bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 per share, with a total value of £37,950.

Vistry Group Price Performance

VTY stock traded up GBX 0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 252.97. 38,578,461 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,052,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The company has a market cap of £803.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 437.96. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 220 and a 1-year high of GBX 746.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 490 to GBX 350 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 251 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 430 to GBX 210 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 463.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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