Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) insider Paul Whetsell bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 per share, with a total value of £37,950.

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Vistry Group Price Performance

VTY stock traded up GBX 0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 252.97. 38,578,461 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,052,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The company has a market cap of £803.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 437.96. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 220 and a 1-year high of GBX 746.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 490 to GBX 350 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 251 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 430 to GBX 210 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 463.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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