Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £100,150.92 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) insider Adam Daniels purchased 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £100,150.92.

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Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 267 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 435.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £847.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 220 and a twelve month high of GBX 746.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 490 to GBX 350 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 251 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 430 to GBX 210 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 463.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on VTY

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

Further Reading

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