Vita Coco (COCO) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Vita Coco to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $209.6870 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $179.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vita Coco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 57,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,343,250. The trade was a 34.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $603,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,329.25. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,950 shares of company stock worth $43,711,695. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 2,434.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vita Coco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Company Profile

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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