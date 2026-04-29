Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $179.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 11.70%.The business's revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Vita Coco's conference call:

Q1 results beat expectations — net sales rose 37% to $180M , Vita Coco Coconut Water sales were up 42%, adjusted EBITDA was $39M (22% of sales), and management raised FY26 guidance to $720–$735M in net sales with adjusted EBITDA of $132–$138M.

Q1 results beat expectations — , Vita Coco Coconut Water sales were up 42%, adjusted EBITDA was $39M (22% of sales), and management raised FY26 guidance to in net sales with adjusted EBITDA of $132–$138M. International and private‑label momentum is strong — international net sales jumped 72% with Europe retail dollars up ~57%, and the company expects U.S. private‑label growth of roughly 35–40% as it regains account share.

International and private‑label momentum is strong — international net sales jumped 72% with Europe retail dollars up ~57%, and the company expects U.S. private‑label growth of roughly as it regains account share. Profitability and balance sheet strength improved — Q1 gross margin widened to 40% (≈+320 bps), the company holds $202M cash with no debt, and management has executed share repurchases year‑to‑date.

Profitability and balance sheet strength improved — Q1 gross margin widened to (≈+320 bps), the company holds $202M cash with no debt, and management has executed share repurchases year‑to‑date. Risks to margin and cadence remain — management flagged inflationary cost pressures (packaging, energy, domestic logistics and fuel surcharges tied to recent Middle East events), promotional/timing effects (pull‑forward club promo and Walmart resets) that may slow H2 shipments, and the possibility of future price actions if inflation persists.

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Vita Coco Trading Up 26.1%

NASDAQ:COCO traded up $13.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. 3,805,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,287. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. Vita Coco has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $66.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98.

Vita Coco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 572,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,436,600.35. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 57,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,421.50. This represents a 50.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock worth $18,533,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $73,242,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Company Profile

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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