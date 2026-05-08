Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Lowered to Hold Rating by Craig Hallum

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum's target price suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Vital Farms from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Vital Farms from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Vital Farms from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.33.

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Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $187.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.40 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karl Khoury bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 119,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,107.05. This represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,321,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,509,792.70. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 4,382.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company's stock.

More Vital Farms News

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Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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