Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Down 8.5% - Here's Why

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.8520. Approximately 2,734,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,268,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

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Key Stories Impacting Vital Farms

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi reminds affected shareholders of the May 26, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and is investigating potential claims tied to the Class Period. Read More.

Faruqi & Faruqi reminds affected shareholders of the May 26, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and is investigating potential claims tied to the Class Period. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky flags a securities-fraud suit alleging executives concealed shipment disruptions and points to prior share weakness on Feb. 26; firm invites investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. Read More.

Levi & Korsinsky flags a securities-fraud suit alleging executives concealed shipment disruptions and points to prior share weakness on Feb. 26; firm invites investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm — which filed an action — is urging investors to secure counsel before the lead-plaintiff deadline, amplifying publicity around the case. Read More.

Rosen Law Firm — which filed an action — is urging investors to secure counsel before the lead-plaintiff deadline, amplifying publicity around the case. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz issued an investor alert about the filed class action and upcoming deadlines, adding another lead-plaintiff recruitment channel. Read More.

Pomerantz issued an investor alert about the filed class action and upcoming deadlines, adding another lead-plaintiff recruitment channel. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bragar Eagel & Squire and the Schall Law Firm have also circulated notices encouraging affected shareholders to contact them, keeping legal exposure and media attention elevated. Read More. Read More.

Bragar Eagel & Squire and the Schall Law Firm have also circulated notices encouraging affected shareholders to contact them, keeping legal exposure and media attention elevated. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The Gross Law Firm joined the notices, further increasing the number of plaintiff firms seeking lead roles and the likelihood of competing filings/claims. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Stock Down 7.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $212.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,321,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,509,792.70. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Khoury purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 119,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,210,107.05. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,646 shares of the company's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Vital Farms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company's stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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