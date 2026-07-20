Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

VHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Vitalhub

Insider Transactions at Vitalhub

In other Vitalhub news, Director Steve Garrington sold 10,000 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.17, for a total transaction of C$71,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$358,500. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VHI opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$6.62 and a 12-month high of C$14.64.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of C$31.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vitalhub will post 0.2296467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vitalhub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka.

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