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Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Vitalhub logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Vitalhub Corp. has an average analyst rating of "Buy" from seven covering analysts, with an average 12-month target price of C$13.14.
  • Recent analyst updates were mixed but still positive: Raymond James and National Bank Financial both cut their price targets to C$11.00 while keeping outperform ratings.
  • Director Steve Garrington sold 10,000 shares at C$7.17 each, reducing his ownership by 16.67%; the stock last traded around C$7.10 after the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.04.
  • Interested in Vitalhub? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

VHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vitalhub

Insider Transactions at Vitalhub

In other Vitalhub news, Director Steve Garrington sold 10,000 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.17, for a total transaction of C$71,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$358,500. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VHI opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$6.62 and a 12-month high of C$14.64.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of C$31.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vitalhub will post 0.2296467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka.

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Analyst Recommendations for Vitalhub (TSE:VHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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