Vivid Seats (SEAT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.0458) per share and revenue of $124.5460 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($10.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($8.58). Vivid Seats had a positive return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 75.21%.The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.18 million. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vivid Seats Price Performance

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAT. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $7.00 price objective on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised Vivid Seats from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEAT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Windward Management LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America's leading ticket marketplaces.

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