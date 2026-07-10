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Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Vodafone Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vodafone shares jumped after New Street Research upgraded the stock from neutral to buy, opening well above the prior close at $14.71 versus $13.08.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall: several firms recently issued downgrades or hold views, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Reduce" with an average target price of $52.38.
  • Vodafone also announced a dividend of $0.2766 per share, payable on July 30 to shareholders of record as of June 5.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after New Street Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $14.71. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $14.7270, with a volume of 3,559,676 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.13 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Vodafone Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 26,854,952 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $403,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,286,509 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $201,935,000 after purchasing an additional 182,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,902,486 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,331,144 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $85,041,000 after buying an additional 610,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALT Holding Corp. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SALT Holding Corp. now owns 3,821,000 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $44,324,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Vodafone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.2766 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 376.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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