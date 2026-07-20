Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.3767.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Vodafone Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.13 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Vodafone Group Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $16.60.

Vodafone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.2766 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 376.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayban grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 2,039 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,651 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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