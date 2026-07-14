Volex (LON:VLX) Receives "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Volex (LON:VLX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 700 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 500 to GBX 590 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Volex from GBX 445 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of Volex in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 574.

Get Volex alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Volex

Volex Stock Up 1.0%

Volex stock opened at GBX 508 on Tuesday. Volex has a 1-year low of GBX 325 and a 1-year high of GBX 710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 610.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £936.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Volex (LON:VLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 35.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 124.26 billion for the quarter. Volex had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Volex will post 30.9454191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Volex

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £38,250. Company insiders own 34.97% of the company's stock.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc AIM: VLX is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Volex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Volex wasn't on the list.

While Volex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here