Volex's (VLX) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Volex (LON:VLX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 540 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.74% from the company's current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 445 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 472.50.

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Volex Stock Performance

Shares of VLX stock traded up GBX 1 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 579. 1,025,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,758. Volex has a 52-week low of GBX 228.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 594.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 478.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 432.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 per share, for a total transaction of £21,500. Company insiders own 35.06% of the company's stock.

About Volex

Volex plc AIM: VLX is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

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