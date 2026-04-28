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Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Hits New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Volta Finance logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Volta Finance hit a fresh one-year low, trading as low as GBX 480 and last at GBX 5.80 with 2,250 shares changing hands; the company has a market cap of £212.17M, a P/E of 4.72, 50-day MA GBX 5.96 and 200-day MA GBX 6.39.
  • Insider purchases: Two insiders—Joanne Peacegood (1,055 shares) and Stephen Le Page (321 shares)—bought stock on Feb 2 at an average of GBX 664 per share (totaling £9,136.64), and insiders now own 0.41% of the company.
  • Business focus: Volta Finance is a Guernsey-registered closed-ended vehicle that aims to preserve capital across the credit cycle and deliver stable income to shareholders via quarterly dividends through direct and indirect credit exposures.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Volta Finance.

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 5.80, with a volume of 2250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75.

Volta Finance Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.39.

Insider Activity at Volta Finance

In related news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £7,005.20. Also, insider Stephen Le Page purchased 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £2,131.44. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About Volta Finance

(Get Free Report)

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747. Volta's investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta's investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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