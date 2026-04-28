Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Hits New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

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Volta Finance Stock Up 0.9%

Volta Finance Limited ( LON:VTA Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 5.80, with a volume of 2250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of £212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.39.

Insider Activity at Volta Finance

In related news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £7,005.20. Also, insider Stephen Le Page purchased 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £2,131.44. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747. Volta's investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta's investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.

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