Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.8889.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vontier from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Vontier has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Vontier's payout ratio is 3.53%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vontier by 1,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 70,160 shares during the last quarter. ASO GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $4,390,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,803,510 shares of the company's stock worth $215,774,000 after acquiring an additional 577,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,686 shares of the company's stock worth $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company's stock.

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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