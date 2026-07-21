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Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Stock Price Up 12% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Vor Biopharma logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Vor Biopharma shares jumped 12% on Tuesday, trading as high as $19.42 as the stock moved above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Trading volume was lighter than normal, coming in below the average session volume.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but still generally constructive: the stock carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating with a $42.25 price target, though some firms recently downgraded or maintained neutral/sell views. Analysts currently include two Strong Buys, six Buys, two Holds, and one Sell.
  • The company remains a clinical-stage biotech focused on allogeneic cell therapies, with its lead program VOR33 being tested in relapsed or refractory AML and high-risk MDS. Recent filings also showed an insider sale by Ra Capital Management, while institutional ownership remains very high at 97.29%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) traded up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.5360. 634,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,097,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VOR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Vor Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vor Biopharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 12.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $307.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 165,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $2,604,415.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,402,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,881,038.15. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 28,408.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,298,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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