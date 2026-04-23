Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.8182.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company's stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

VNO stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $440.23 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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