Voss Capital, Lp Purchases 193,751 Shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 193,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $2,741,576.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,968,751 shares in the company, valued at $70,307,826.65. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Voss Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 156,249 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $2,320,297.65.

On Friday, May 15th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $1,827,500.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 594,900 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,679,591.00.

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PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $14.64. 1,316,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.88 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,237,004 shares of the software maker's stock worth $128,121,000 after purchasing an additional 476,839 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 4,210.9% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 877,575 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 857,218 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 50.6% during the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 252,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,274,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 407.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 114,481 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,929 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on PAR Technology in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company's platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR's integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

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