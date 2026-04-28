VSE (VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $310.51 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $301.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business's revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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VSE Price Performance

VSE stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.86. 85,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,267. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. VSE has a 1-year low of $109.67 and a 1-year high of $232.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. VSE's payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in VSE by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,485 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VSE by 34.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 56.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VSE from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $222.00 price objective on VSE in a research note on Friday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on VSE from $208.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSEC

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation NASDAQ: VSEC is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company's solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE's core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

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