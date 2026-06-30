VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do Sells 4,808 Shares

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $19,424.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,266,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,116,801.40. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 27th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 20th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $20,001.28.

On Monday, April 13th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $19,376.24.

On Monday, April 6th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $19,424.32.

Get VTEX alerts: Sign Up

VTEX Stock Down 4.8%

VTEX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 1,633,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,276. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.65 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in VTEX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,034,043 shares of the company's stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 748,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,091,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 560,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VTEX by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,672 shares of the company's stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 114,256 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,225 shares of the company's stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 850,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,412,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTEX. Weiss Ratings upgraded VTEX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Brean Capital upgraded shares of VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VTEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VTEX wasn't on the list.

While VTEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here