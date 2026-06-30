VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO Sells 4,808 Shares

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $19,424.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,062,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,293,619.08. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 27th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 20th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $20,001.28.

On Monday, April 13th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,376.24.

On Monday, April 6th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

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VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $683.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.65 million. VTEX had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in VTEX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,034,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,809,000 after buying an additional 748,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,091,811 shares of the company's stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 560,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,672 shares of the company's stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 114,256 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 850,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brean Capital upgraded shares of VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of VTEX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTEX

About VTEX

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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