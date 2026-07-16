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vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
vTv Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • BTIG Research raised its price target on vTv Therapeutics from $49 to $57 and kept a buy rating, implying about 74% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with six Buy ratings versus one Hold and one Sell; the stock’s average price target is $56.67.
  • vTv Therapeutics recently beat earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $1.65 EPS and $36.84 million in revenue, while institutional investors continue to add positions in the biotech company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 74.37% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTVT

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $32.69 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company's lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

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Analyst Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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