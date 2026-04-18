Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.78. Wabash National shares last traded at $9.5770, with a volume of 335,150 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Wabash National from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised Wabash National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabash National from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WNC

Wabash National Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.32 million. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 13.71%.Wabash National's revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Wabash National's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,931 shares of the company's stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Wabash National by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Wabash National by 4.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,556 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation NYSE: WNC is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company's product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

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