Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.8182.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAB. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $263.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.63. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $184.26 and a 12-month high of $276.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 65,423 shares of company stock worth $17,562,278 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at $409,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 68.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $442,056,000 after purchasing an additional 896,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $188,945,000 after purchasing an additional 692,773 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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