Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $288.36 and last traded at $292.1990, with a volume of 217819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.53.

The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS.

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Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Trending Headlines about Wabtec

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wabtec posted adjusted EPS of $2.76 , topping estimates, while revenue of $3.18 billion also exceeded expectations, pointing to stronger-than-anticipated demand across the business. Article title

Wabtec posted adjusted EPS of , topping estimates, while revenue of also exceeded expectations, pointing to stronger-than-anticipated demand across the business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to adjusted EPS of $10.60-$10.90 and revenue of $12.3 billion-$12.6 billion , signaling confidence in continued growth. Article title

The company to adjusted EPS of and revenue of , signaling confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted 17.5% sales growth , margin improvement, and a $30.93 billion backlog , which suggests strong revenue visibility and healthy operating momentum. Article title

Management highlighted , margin improvement, and a , which suggests strong revenue visibility and healthy operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage from earnings preview and recap articles reinforces that the market is focused on Wabtec’s quarterly execution and updated outlook. Article title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,391,541.62. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,634,609,000 after purchasing an additional 197,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $928,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wabtec by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $662,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,003 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $528,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $263.96 and its 200 day moving average is $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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